BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.02, but opened at $107.64. BioNTech shares last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 286,453 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

BioNTech Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

