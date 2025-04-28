Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 175013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.01.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.07.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1146 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

