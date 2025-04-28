First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. 840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,857. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

