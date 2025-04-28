Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the March 31st total of 100,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $11.20 during trading on Monday. Lion has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $733.86 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

