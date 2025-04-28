Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.31 and last traded at $124.30, with a volume of 276784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,386.15. This trade represents a 25.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $24,162,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

