Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFF remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.