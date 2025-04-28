Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of RAIFF remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
