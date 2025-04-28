Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.