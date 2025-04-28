Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
