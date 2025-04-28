The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Purchases $39,072.00 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $39,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,508.86. This trade represents a 15.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.98. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Featured Articles

