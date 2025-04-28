Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. 239,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $1.628 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

