Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

