Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in April

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

Singularity Future Technology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 132.89%.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

