Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Short Interest Down 86.0% in April

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ SKRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,636. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.
About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
