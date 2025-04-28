Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Drops By 72.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 27,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNSE Free Report ) by 351.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

