Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Down 69.5% in April

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 2,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

