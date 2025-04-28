Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Grows By 245.4%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the March 31st total of 555,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. 75,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,052,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

