JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $89.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 318,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

