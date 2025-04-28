Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.76. 194,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $463,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

