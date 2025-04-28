Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,749,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

