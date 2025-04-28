Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 763.6% in April

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 763.6% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 39,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

