Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Increases By 675.9%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 675.9% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 831.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in OMRON were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Shares of OMRNY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.16. 24,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.16. OMRON has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that OMRON will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

