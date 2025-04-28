Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.33. 232,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 371,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,564,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

