Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 812.7% in April

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 812.7% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OTCMKTS JAPAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,323. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

