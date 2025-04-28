De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

De La Rue Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLUEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. De La Rue has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

