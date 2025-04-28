De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
De La Rue Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DLUEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. De La Rue has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.
De La Rue Company Profile
