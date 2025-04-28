Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 33.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Janover

In related news, insider Blake Janover sold 738,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $4,003,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover Price Performance

Shares of JNVR traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. 165,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Janover has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.82.

About Janover

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.