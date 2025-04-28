Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $126.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

SITE traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.27. 111,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $165.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $3,134,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

