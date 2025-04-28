GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

