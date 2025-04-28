JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $265.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.08.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.27. The company had a trading volume of 238,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,213. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $153.03 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.