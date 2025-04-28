Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $45.30. 238,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,912. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

