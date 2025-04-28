Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

NYSE PEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 261,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 525,991 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 481,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,592 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.