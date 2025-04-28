Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. 267,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

