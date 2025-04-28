American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Issues Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AMBZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $41.89. 490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $378.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.47. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

American Business Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

