The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $405.35 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $405,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,675 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

