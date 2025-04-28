Lido Advisors LLC Sells 81,613 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81,613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

