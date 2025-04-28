Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 869,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $350,968,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 9.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $284.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

