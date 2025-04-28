InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

IVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.84. 28,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,457,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 839,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after buying an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 315,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth $7,109,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.