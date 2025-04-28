So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 661.9% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

So-Young International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 16,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,257. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $83.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.58 million.

So-Young International Cuts Dividend

About So-Young International

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

