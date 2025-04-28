TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 651,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TuanChe Stock Performance

TC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 7,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

