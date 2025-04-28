Head to Head Analysis: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% AnaptysBio -289.75% -287.94% -37.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and AnaptysBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio 0 4 5 1 2.70

Earnings and Valuation

AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $33.63, suggesting a potential upside of 57.72%. Given AnaptysBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and AnaptysBio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.00 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A AnaptysBio $91.28 million 7.16 -$163.62 million ($5.21) -4.09

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio.

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.