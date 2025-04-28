Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.92. 82,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $937.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

