Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 275.3% in April

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a growth of 275.3% from the March 31st total of 136,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $1.50 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 4,555,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,288. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

