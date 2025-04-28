Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $34.06. 51,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 428,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

