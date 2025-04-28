Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 584,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.