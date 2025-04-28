iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the March 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.01. 9,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,378. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

