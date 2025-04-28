iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the March 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.01. 9,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,378. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
