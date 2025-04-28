REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -7.010–7.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. REE Automotive also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -1.510–1.510 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on REE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

REE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,036. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

