REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -7.010–7.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. REE Automotive also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -1.510–1.510 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on REE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.
