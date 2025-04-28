Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $133,024. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. This represents a 22.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,994 over the last three months. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

