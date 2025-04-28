Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,109,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.