iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bellwether Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $553.19 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

