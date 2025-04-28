California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,590 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

GS opened at $544.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.19 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

