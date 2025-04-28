California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $335,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $316.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

