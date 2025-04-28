Northern Trust Corp Has $2.49 Billion Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,056,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,494,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 217,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABT opened at $128.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,152,064.50. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $131,123.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,277,222.77. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

